3 ejected in Highway 965 rollover, investigation ongoing: RCMP

An investigation is underway into a crash that happened last Sunday on Highway 965 that sent three people to hospital.

The crash happened on Aug. 2, just before 5 p.m. between Canoe Lake and Cole Bay and caused the highway to be blocked for some time. Cole Bay is about 350 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

A truck carrying four people lost control and rolled into a ditch. Three people were ejected and one person was trapped inside.

The driver, a 47-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Ile-a-la-Crosse and then by plane to Saskatoon.

A 30-year-old woman was taken to hospital in Saskatoon by STARS. A 52-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man were taken to hospital by ground ambulance to Saskatoon.

RCMP did not release their names or conditions in a news release published on Wednesday and said the investigation was ongoing.