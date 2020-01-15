3 charged for stealing, selling car parts

Three people are facing charges after an extensive investigation into the theft of parts from heavy duty commercial trucks.

A news release from the Regina Police Service noted 21 different instances of theft of components of the exhaust systems of heavy duty commercial trucks, spanning between Nov. 22, 2019 and Jan. 3, 2020.

On Jan. 4, two men were arrested in the maintenance yard of a business on the 1000 block of Albert Street. They both face charges related to theft over $5,000 and breaking and entering.

Another man faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and trafficking stolen property.

"Although the individuals have only been charged with the above listed offences, the investigation is continuing into other similar offences," the news release said.