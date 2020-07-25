3 charged after woman sexually assaulted during home invasion in Regina

Police in Regina charged three people after a woman was assaulted in her home earlier this week.

On Wednesday officers were called to the 800 block of Retallack Street for a reported firearms offence. Officers were told three suspects broke into the home.

The suspects rummaged for valuables and sexually assaulted a 49-year-old woman inside the home.

Police arrived and saw two men leaving the home. They ignored police orders to stop, and fled.

Officers were able to catch one man and found items from the home discarded in the foot chase.

A woman in the area was identified as a suspect and taken into custody. On Thursday, police arrested a third suspect at a home on the 900 block of Rae Street.

Police said the suspects face a variety of charges including pointing firearms, resisting arrest, break and enter and sexual assault.