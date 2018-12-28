3 charged after alleged home invasion, shots fired in Leask

Blaine Lake RCMP say three people, including one youth, are in custody after an alleged home invasion early Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the scene in Leask, just after midnight on Wednesday.

Shots were allegedly fired at a home before the suspects fled. They were later located and taken into custody without incident by Spiritwood RCMP.

Three adults and a baby were in the home at the time of the shooting but no one was injured.

Two men and a teenage boy are in custody and are facing firearms-related offences. They'll appear in court in Saskatoon on Monday.

Leask is 98 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the nearest RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.