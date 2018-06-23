2nd teepee put up at justice camp in front of Sask. legislature

Just a few days after six protestors were arrested and their teepee was taken down by authorities in Regina, a second teepee has been erected at Wascana Park.

The Justice For Our Stolen Children camp was shut down Monday after being in place across from the Saskatchewan Legislature for over 100 days.

Robyn Pitawanakwat, from the camp, said support of their cause is becoming more visible.

File Hills Qu'appelle Tribal Council (FHQTC) put up the second teepee Saturday. They are bringing people in to man it.

"Support is coming in and it's tangible and it's beautiful. It shows us that this is a much wider reaching issue than people are willing to believe, or the people across the street are willing to believe," she said, gesturing to the legislature building.

Wapastim Harper (L) and Wendell Starblanket (R) put up the camp's second teepee on Saturday on behalf of File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council. (Alex Soloducha/CBC)

Chiefs have said the province is showing a willingness to meet, although those at the camp said they haven't heard anything directly.

Police have not placed any charges or conditions on the six protesters who were arrested on Monday.

Pitawanakwat said officers with Regina Police Service (RPS) are checking in daily and they have told campers they have no intention of removing anyone from the site. She said the protestors are not fearful.

"The trauma that most of the people in this camp have experienced by losing their children far outweighs any fear they might feel about having RPS come in and remove them."

Like an embassy

Pitawanakwat said the camp has become like an embassy for people who have lost their children.

"Every day, there are new people who come in and tell their stories. Every person who has been a mainstay in the camp have family members who have been murdered, have family members who have been apprehended, have family members who are in corrections on charges that are so minor they should've never even been incarcerated."

Wendell Starblanket said he put up the second teepee in solidarity with those at the camp, on behalf of File Hills Qu'Appelle Tribal Council. He said the tribal council wanted to show support for issues the camp has brought up, including problems with housing, social development and justice.

Starblanket said he is relieved the government has agreed to meet with the camp.

"As far as I understand, they were going to be moving quickly and trying to meet, the government and the parties, in Treaty 4 territory," he said. "Hopefully they can juggle their schedules around so they can meet in a good and responsible manner."

Starblanket encourages other tribal councils and First Nations to put up teepees at the legislature to show their support as well.