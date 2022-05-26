2nd person charged with 1st-degree murder in death of man found after December house fire

Regina police say a second person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man late last year.

On Dec.16, firefighters who put out a fire on the 1400 block of Cameron Street found the body of Morgan Blind, 24.

His death was determined to be a homicide.

On Dec. 23, Percy Pascal, 37, of Regina was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Blind's death. He was also charged with possession of a gun and failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking.

On Wednesday, police said Nigel Cheslock, 36, is also facing a first-degree murder charge. Cheslock made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.