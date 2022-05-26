2nd person charged with 1st-degree murder in death of man found after December house fire
Regina police say a second man is charged with murder in connection with the death of Morgan Blind late last year.
Morgan Blind's body was found by firefighters in Regina on Dec. 16
Regina police say a second person has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man late last year.
On Dec.16, firefighters who put out a fire on the 1400 block of Cameron Street found the body of Morgan Blind, 24.
His death was determined to be a homicide.
On Dec. 23, Percy Pascal, 37, of Regina was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Blind's death. He was also charged with possession of a gun and failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking.
On Wednesday, police said Nigel Cheslock, 36, is also facing a first-degree murder charge. Cheslock made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.