Swift Current woman charged with 2nd-degree murder, attempted murder

A 34-year-old woman from Swift Current is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder after one woman was found dead and another had to be taken to hospital on Thursday.

Police were called to the 200 block of Seventh Avenue NW in Swift Current around 11:30 p.m. with reports of an injured woman.

Before she was taken to hospital, the woman told police another woman had also been injured. The second woman was found dead inside an apartment nearby, on the 600 block of Chaplin Street.

After investigating, police found a third woman, 34-year-old Roxanne Poundmaker, at a residence on the 500 block of Colonel Otter Drive in Swift Current. She was arrested without incident.

On Saturday, police said after examining the three scenes, Roxanne Poundmaker was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Chasity Poundmaker and for the attempted murder of Lucinda Poundmaker.

Police said all three women were known to each other, but did not say whether or not they are related.

Roxanne Poundmaker is to remain in police custody until she appears at the Swift Current provincial court on Monday.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is to perform an autopsy on Chasity Poundmaker on Monday in Regina.

RCMP said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.