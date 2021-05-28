2nd-degree murder charges laid in death of 44-year-old Prince Albert man

Prince Albert police say charges were laid in the death of a 44-year-old man first reported last weekend.

On Friday a police news release said a 24-year-old man — who wasn't named — was charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Norman Charles Custer.

Custer was the victim of a homicide in Prince Albert reported last Saturday.

Police said the 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday afternoon northwest of Prince Albert.

Numerous agencies, including the RCMP's emergency response team and units from the Prince Albert Police Service, were involved in the arrest.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday for the first time.