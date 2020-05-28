Man, 21, charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of child in Prince Albert girl

A 21-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of his three-year-old half-sister in Prince Albert last month.

Emily McCallum-Daniels was found unresponsive on April 8 inside a home in the Saskatchewan city.

According to police, paramedics tried reviving the child before she was rushed to the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital in Saskatoon, where she was pronounced dead the following day.

Police deemed her death a homicide about a week later.

Fabian Morin, the girl's half-brother, is charged in connection to her death, Prince Albert police said Wednesday.

"This was a very tragic loss — not only for the family of Emily, but also the community as a whole," said Insp. Craig Mushka in a video news conference.

He noted any homicide can be hard for officers, but it's especially difficult when children are involved.

"Although we do receive training and we do have outlets and programs designed to assist us, I mean, as police officers, we're human, too," Mushka said.

Over the last seven weeks, he said investigators have worked to collect forensic evidence, medical reports and multiple witness statements from those inside the home when the girl was injured.

Mushka said he couldn't comment on the circumstances or a motive around the girl's death. However, he did say no further charges are expected to be laid in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Morin made his first court appearance via video link Wednesday morning and is expected back next Friday.