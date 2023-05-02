Regina man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Piapot First Nation woman's death

A 28-year-old Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 31-year-old Piapot First Nation woman last month, RCMP say.

Officers were called to a home in Punnichy, about 100 kilometres northeast of Regina, with a report of an injured woman around 4:30 a.m. on April 22, a Tuesday news release from RCMP said.

The woman, Kihaw Fox, was declared dead at the scene by STARS Air Ambulance, RCMP said. Her family has been notified and victim services were offered to them, according to police.

Ethan Sunshine, 28, was arrested shortly after on George Gordon First Nation, south of Punnichy, and there was no additional public safety risk identified, RCMP said.

In addition to the second-degree murder charge, Sunshine has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and four firearms-related offences.

He appeared in court in Punnichy on April 25.

Piapot First Nation is about 70 kilometres south of Punnichy.