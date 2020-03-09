2nd person dies after crash on Regina's Ring Road

A second person has died as a result of a crash on Regina's Ring Road on March 2.

Regina police were called after a vehicle went into the ditch between Albert Street and Wascana Parkway at 12:05 a.m. CST.

Three people were in the vehicle. The 23-year-old man driving, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bukhari, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bukhari's friends and family gathered at a mosque on March 3 to mourn the loss of the young man.

One of the passengers, a 22-year-old man, was previously reported to be in critical condition.

He died of his injuries in hospital on March 8. His next of kin has been notified, police said.

The third occupant of the vehicle, a 24 year-old man, is still in serious condition.

Police are still investigating the crash along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.