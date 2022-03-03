2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster dose now available to Sask. residents 70 and older

As the province continues to grapple with COVID-19, it is offering the second dose of the booster shot to some residents.

Beginning Monday, all Saskatchewan residents who are 70 and older can receive their fourth dose of a vaccine, along with all residents of First Nations communities and the Northern Service Administration District who are 50 and older.

This is in addition to those in long-term care homes and people with underlying health conditions.

Interval times between booster doses have been updated to four months instead of five.

The province anticipates the fourth dose could be open to all people 50 and older by the first week of May. Meanwhile, all Saskatchewan residents 12 years and older are eligible to receive their third dose.