2nd person charged with attempted murder stemming from Regina home invasion

Regina police have laid an second attempted murder charge in relation to a home invasion on Sunday.

Police were called to a home on the 1500 block of Rae Street just after 6 a.m. CST Sunday, a​ccording ot a news release. They found an injured man who was then taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a man and woman were having "a dispute" at the home, when the woman called someone to pick her up. Two men and another woman showed up in a stolen car.

One of the men from the stolen car was at the back of the house when there was a loud bang, police said. That's when a man emerged from the home with an injury and he collapsed on a sidewalk.

The woman who had been involved in the dispute got into the stolen vehicle with the other three and they fled the scene.

A 29-year-old man was later apprehended on the 400 block of Connaught Street after a standoff with police. Police said officers found a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun at the scene which they believe was used in the earlier offence. Drugs were also seized.

The 29-year-old man is charged with attempted murder. He appeared in court on Wednesday.