$2B federal fund for water infrastructure announced in Regina Tuesday

Climate change has an undeniable effect on Saskatchewan and water management is essential to adapting to warmer temperatures across the globe, according to civil engineer Wayne Clifton.

Clifton said the frequency of rain and water runoff is also much more variable and requires human intervention. He added that 95 per cent of the water flowing through Sask. is not benefiting the province.

"Adaptation to our changing world will require management systems to contribute water for the environment, water for the communities, water for the economy," Clifton said on Tuesday.

Clifton spoke as Federal Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced the Canadian government's plan for carbon pricing in Regina.

Goodale also announced $2 billion dollars in federal funding for water infrastructure, which he said is a huge opportunity for Saskatchewan to transform and diversify its infrastructure.

The fund will "help build major transformative infrastructure projects to advance flood proofing, drought proofing and water-based economic development," Goodale said.