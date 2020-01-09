29-year-old woman identified as 1st homicide victim in Regina in 2020

Regina police have identified 29-year-old Keesha Cree Alexandra Bitternose as the first homicide of the new year.

Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Sunday night. They were told a woman appeared to be dead in the home.

After confirming her death, officers secured the scene and called the Coroner and Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units.

Police said her family has been notified and police and the Coroner continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.