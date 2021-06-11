29-year-old Regina woman charged with poisoning a toddler

A 29-year-old Regina woman has been charged with the aggravated assault of a female toddler.

Police say the little girl was poisoned with ethanol and an antihistamine.

On May 11 at about 7:42 p.m. CST, Regina police responded to assist EMS on a call where a 21-month-old toddler was not breathing, according to a news release.

Officers arrived at a house in the 100 block of Broad Street just minutes before EMS and administered emergency medical care to the little girl. The EMS took over shortly after.

Police say investigators learned at the hospital that the child had acute ethanol poisoning.

At the house, officers gathered statements from two adults, who were present in the house during the incident, as well as the child's parents, who arrived at the house after police and EMS.

The investigation was carried out by the Regina Children's Justice Centre, which combines police investigators, child protection workers, child abuse physicians and prosecutors in investigations of physical and sexual abuse of children, according to the Regina Police Service.

On Wednesday, a 29 year-old woman was arrested. Police say she is not the mother of the child.

She was charged with aggravated assault and administering a noxious thing — alcohol and Benadryl.

The woman made her first appearance before Provincial Court on Wednesday.