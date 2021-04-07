29-year-old man charged after woman beaten, held captive at knifepoint

Regina police have charged a 29-year-old man after a woman was beaten and held against her will.

Police responded to a weapons call in the 800 block of Empress Street on Tuesday at about 1:38 a.m. CST., according to a news release from Regina police.

A woman at that location told police her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her suite, took her phone and held her there at knifepoint.

She said the man also hit her around 30 times over a span of about three hours.

The woman was able to break free and ran to a neighbour's home to call police.

The suspect was gone when officers arrived to search her apartment, but he was arrested around 5:47 a.m. in the 900 block of Retallack Street.

He has since been charged with several offences, including assault with a weapon, assault by choking and forcible confinement.

The woman was taken to hospital to get treated for her injuries.

Police say they aren't releasing the suspect's name because it could jeopardize the woman's safety and privacy.