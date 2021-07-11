29 heat records have been broken in Saskatchewan this week

Twenty-nine heat records were broken in Saskatchewan over Monday and Tuesday.

In Regina, the former record of 32.2 C for Sept. 28, set in 1898, was replaced by a new record of 33.3 C.

Environment and Climate Change Canada meteorologist Terri Lang confirmed what many of us have been thinking: this weather is unusual for this time of year.

"Well there's a huge root of high pressure that is set up over Western Canada. That's usually the pattern that we see that brings those record breaking temperatures, very similar to the pattern that we had over the summer that brought the heat dome and that type of thing," she said.

Lang also said the heat comes with agricultural implications.

"Because most of the crops are off the field, the fields are now dry. There is still vegetation left on the ground that's very dry. We are getting into that time of the year during which we have risk of grass fires."

Lang says the air descending from the rocky mountains is warm, and it's keeping much of south and central Saskatchewan warm, too.

The province is likely to continue seeing above-average and record-breaking temperatures next week.

Records set Monday, Sept. 27:

Assiniboia: new record of 30.4 C broke old record of 29.2 C set in 2001.

Broadview: new record of 29.0 C broke old record of 28.3 Cset in 1983.

Coronach: new record of 31.0 C broke old record of 29.4 C set in 1962.

Last Mountain Lake: new record of 29.6 C broke old record of 29.4 C set in 2011.

Lucky Lake: new record of 30.1 C broke old record of 29.2 C set in 2011.

Rockglen: new record of 29.3 C broke old record of 28.3 C set in 2001.

Val Marie: Tied record of 30.6 C set in 1952.

Watrous: new record of 28.1 C broke old record of 28.0 C set in 2001.

Weyburn: new record of 31.0 C broke old record of 29.4 C set in 1962.

Wynyard: new record of 27.9 C broke old record of 26.3 C set in 2011.

Yorkton: new record of 28.8 C broke old record of 27.2 C set in 1983.

Records set Tuesday, Sept. 28: