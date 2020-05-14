$25K for Canada Day virtual celebrations mulled over by Regina finance committee

Options for Canada Day celebrations in the City of Regina are dwindling as the COVID-19 outbreak could thwart an online celebration as well.

The city's finance and administration committee met on Wednesday to discuss a possible $25,000 grant for digital celebrations in July, but the committee referred the matter back to administration to prepare a report for city council's May 27th meeting.

The Regina Canada Day Committee, which plans the annual celebrations in the city, has received $25,000 from Canadian Heritage to participate in a national digital celebration July 1st.

"The RCDC is unsure of the total costs to deliver on the local piece of the larger virtual celebration as discussions with Celebrate Canada about the nature and details of their participation are ongoing," a report to the committee reads.

As a result, the city administration was recommending approving $25,000 in additional expenses, only to be accessed after the initial $25,000 from Heritage Canada was spent, for $50,000 in total.

"It sounds like this $25,000 is basically a line of credit that they can draw from if they go over, but it's not really clear there's any expenses associated with it," said Andrew Stevens, councillor for Ward 3.

The funding would have been disbursed through the city's special major event fund.

Some of the unexpected costs might be paying local artists for performances, according to Emmaline Hill, manager of social and cultural development for the city.

The grant received pushback from other councillors sitting on the committee during discussions, who expressed concern about the lack of details provided to the committee on just how the money would be spent.

Local Canada Day celebrations in Regina have already been cancelled, due to the pandemic. A public health order prohibits gatherings of more than 10 people.

As well, the Lieutenant-Governor Russ Mirasty cancelled celebrations at Government House. That event has been hosted for 12 years and will resume in 2021.