25-year-old Muskeg Lake Cree Nation man dead following 2-vehicle crash on Saturday

Saskatchewan

CBC News ·
RCMP were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at approximately 4:50 p.m. Saturday. (CBC)

A man from the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation is dead following a two-vehicle crash on the weekend.

Prince Albert RCMP say it happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 3, approximately 24 kilometres west of Prince Albert. RCMP were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision at approximately 4:50 p.m. 

The 25-year-old victim was in a car that collided with a truck hauling a boat.

He was declared dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

The man driving the truck was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police and a crash reconstructionist continue to investigate.

