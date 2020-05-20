24-year-old man dead after motorcycle incident in Regina

Regina police say a 24-year-old man has died after a motorcycle incident in Regina on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the intersection of 23rd Avenue and Wascana Parkway at about 8:46 p.m. CST.

Regina police say traffic was restricted after the single motorcycle accident and the rider was confirmed dead.

Police say the man's family has been notified. They say the investigation is continuing and they are working with the Coroner's Service to determine what happened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.