24-year-old dead after ATV, car crash near Vibank, Sask.

RCMP say a 24-year-old man is dead after a crash between an ATV and a car near Vibank, Sask.

Officers were called to the scene on Highway 48, west of Vibank, Sask., on Oct. 10 at about 8:15 p.m. CST, RCMP said. Vibank is about 52 kilometres southeast of Regina. The local fire department, EMS and Fort Quappelle RCMP assisted.

RCMP say the all terrain vehicle (ATV) and a car were both travelling on the highway at the time of the crash. The 24-year-old driving the ATV was declared dead at the scene. A woman and a child in the car were assessed by EMS at the scene but released.

RCMP haven't released the name of the 24-year-old, but say he was a resident of the rural area near Vibank.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing with help from the RCMP Collision Reconstructionist and the Provincial Coroner Service.