Family of a 23-year-old Sask. man missing for 2 weeks makes public plea for any information

Byron Watson's family is desperate to find him.

Watson was last seen leaving his aunt's house in Maple Creek, Sask., on Nov. 26.

His family says it is not in his nature to go missing and he is always in contact with them. They describe him as quiet but friendly.

RCMP described Watson as 5'8", 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes in the news release about him being missing.

Byron Watson has been missing since Nov. 26. (Submitted by Watson family)

The family has been organizing ground searches of the areas around the town of Maple Creek and nearby Nekaneet First Nation since he was reported missing two weeks ago.

Watson's family held a news conference Tuesday to bring attention to his mysterious disappearance.

"Things like this just don't happen in our community," said Maple Creek Mayor Michelle McKenzie of Watson's disappearance.

"At the end of the day we just want Byron home to be here with his loved ones."

Maple Creek RCMP Cpl. Mike Chiarot said an RCMP search and rescue team, remote pilot aircraft systems, and civilian air search and rescue associations are among those who have been helping with the search.

Watson's family is asking people in Maple Creek and Nekaneet First Nation to search the areas around their homes, including pastures, wooded areas and any abandoned houses.

"Someone out there knows something about Byron's disappearance," Cherish Francis, a spokesperson for the family, said.

Francis said the family has been struggling with his disappearance and asked anyone with information to come forward.

"We need people to know that he is loved and he needs to come home," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maple Creek RCMP at 1-306-662-5550, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.