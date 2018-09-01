Regina police charge suspect in shooting that put man in hospital

Regina police have found and charged one suspect after a man was shot through his window and sent to hospital.

On Aug. 30 police responded to a reported shooting on the 1100 block of Rae Street in south Regina. There, a 40-year-old man was found with a gun shot wound. The man is now out of hospital after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Late on Friday night police saw a 23-year-old man they believed to be a suspect driving a stolen car. Plain-clothes members of the Street Crime Section arrested the man without incident on the 2100 block of McIntyre Street.

The man was charged with number of charges relating to the shooting and the driving of a stolen vehicle.

For his alleged actions on Aug. 30 he is facing charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm and other charges related to the use of the gun.

Police also charged him with motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of methamphetamine for the sake of trafficking and possession of marijuana.

The man will make his first appearance on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. CST.

Police say their investigation is still ongoing.