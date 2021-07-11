23-year-old charged after Friday morning bomb threat in Regina

A 23-year-old was charged after police in Regina responded to a bomb threat at Superstore in east Regina.

Police were called to the 2000 block of Prince of Wales Drive for reports of a possible explosive device.

A news release published Saturday said officers arrived on scene and arrested the 23-year-old. They also secured a location inside the business and a vehicle in the parking lot.

Regina Police Service and RCMP explosive disposal units both responded, the news release said, and confirmed the location inside the business and the vehicle contained "items dangerous to the public."

A portion of Victoria Avenue East was shut down while explosive disposal unit crews worked to make the vehicle safe.

A second crew entered the business, removed an item, transported it to a secure location where it was examined and destroyed.

23-year-old Kyle Poag faces numerous charges related to creating explosive substances, possessing explosive substances and placing explosive devices with intent to endanger life or to cause death or bodily harm.

Poag was remanded in custody and is set to appear in court in Regina on Monday at 9:30 a.m. CST.