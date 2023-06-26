23 rail cars derail west of Saskatoon

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) is investigating a train derailment that happened Sunday at Leney, Sask.

Twenty-three cars derailed, but there were no dangerous goods involved and no leaks, fires or injuries reported, according to a statement from CN Rail, the operator of the train.

The derailment happened at about 5 p.m. CST and the cause is under investigation.

Leney is a small community just south of Perdue, which is about 65 kilometres west of Saskatoon.

Two TSB investigators have been sent to the site to gather information.

The TSB investigates air, marine, pipeline and rail transportation incidents to advance transportation safety. The board does not assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.