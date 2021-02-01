22-year-old woman hospitalized after being assaulted by 5 men: Regina police

The Regina Police Service is looking for five suspects who allegedly assaulted a woman.

The incident happened Saturday around around 6:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Park Street.

Police say five men in a white or grey 2010 Honda Civic had approached a 22-year-old woman who was walking.

According to police, the men in the car exchanged words with the woman, got out of the car and then assaulted the woman.

The suspects then got back into their car and fled the area, according to officials.

Police said the woman was hospitalized, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspects are described by police as being men between the ages of 16 and 22. One man was wearing a hoodie with two long braids down the front. No other descriptions were given.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.