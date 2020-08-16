22-year-old woman dead after rollover on Piapot First Nation
Police are still investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman, who was involved in a single vehicle rollover on the Piapot First Nation north of Regina yesterday morning.
Driver was travelling north on gravel road before vehicle rolled: RCMP
RCMP from Southey responded to a fatal single vehicle rollover on Piapot First Nation, north of Regina, yesterday morning.
Police were called to the scene around 5:30 Saturday morning. Cupar EMS and STARS Air Ambulance attended the scene and confirmed the 22-year-old female driver was dead.
Initial investigations revealed the vehicle was travelling north on a gravel road when the driver lost control, resulting in the rollover. The woman was ejected from the vehicle.
RCMP said the vehicle was seized and the investigation is ongoing.