22-year-old woman dead after rollover on Piapot First Nation
Police are still investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman, who was involved in a single vehicle rollover on the Piapot First Nation north of Regina yesterday morning.

Driver was travelling north on gravel road before vehicle rolled: RCMP

CBC News ·
RCMP say a 22-year-old woman is dead after a rollover on the Piapot First Nation Saturday morning. (Robert Short/CBC)

RCMP from Southey responded to a fatal single vehicle rollover on Piapot First Nation, north of Regina, yesterday morning. 

Police were called to the scene around 5:30 Saturday morning. Cupar EMS and STARS Air Ambulance attended the scene and confirmed the 22-year-old female driver was dead.

Initial investigations revealed the vehicle was travelling north on a gravel road when the driver lost control, resulting in the rollover. The woman was ejected from the vehicle.

RCMP said the vehicle was seized and the investigation is ongoing. 

