22-year-old Regina woman fined after holding gathering of 50 people

A 22 year old woman in Regina is the latest person to be fined for violating a public health order.

The Regina Police Service says it was sent to a home at 12th Avenue North and Sturdy Street at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say at least 30 people scattered when they arrived — taking off through the back yard and over a fence into an adjacent park.

The service says there were approximately 50 people in attendance at the gathering.

They told the residents of the home that they were in violation of the province's 15-person limit on gatherings.

On Thursday morning police returned to the home and issued the 22-year-old resident a $2,800 ticket.

The gathering limit will be reduced further on Friday due to a public health order announced Tuesday.

The maximum allowable gathering size for private gatherings in the home will decrease to 10 from 15. This includes those who ordinarily live in the home.

Any event that occurs in a private home — as well as in any outbuildings — including weddings, religious gathering and funerals must abide by the 10-person gathering limit issued by the province.

The limit does not apply to households with more than 10 family members living in the same home.