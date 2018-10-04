New
22-year-old man charged with robbing nine businesses in Regina
Trenton Laliberte, 22, is facing a long list of charges like assault with a weapon and armed robber
The robberies happened from March to May 2018
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with robberies of nine businesses in Regina this past spring. The robberies involved a lone man going into a restaurant or lounge in disguise and demanding money.
A gun was fired during two of the robberies. In one case it was fired into the ground and in the other it was fired while the man was fleeing the scene.
The 22-year-old has been charged with:
- Nine counts of armed robbery using a firearm.
- Ten counts of using a disguise with intent.
- Two counts of assault with a weapon.
- Nine counts of possession of firearm/ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.
- Discharge of a firearm in a reckless manner.
- Ten counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
He had his first provincial court appearance Thursday.
