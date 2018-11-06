22-year-old arrested in connection with U of R auditorium arson
A 22-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with an Oct. 30 incident, where a person broke into the University of Regina's Education Auditorium and attempted to start a fire.
Police estimate the incident caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages
On the night of Oct. 30 and 31 a suspect broke into the auditorium, damaged pieces of equipment and attempted to start a fire, according to a news release.
Police estimated the damage in the auditorium exceeded $10,000.
Police working in conjunction with U-of-R campus security were able to identify a suspect. A 22-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident on Nov. 5.
The suspect is facing charges related to arson, disregard for human life and mischief over $5,000. He made his first court appearance on Nov. 6.