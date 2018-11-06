Skip to Main Content
22-year-old arrested in connection with U of R auditorium arson

A 22-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with an Oct. 30 incident, where a person broke into the University of Regina's Education Auditorium and attempted to start a fire.

Police estimate the incident caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages

A 22-year-old has been arrested and charged following an attempted arson at the University of Regina's Education Auditorium.

On the night of Oct. 30 and 31 a suspect broke into the auditorium, damaged pieces of equipment and attempted to start a fire, according to a news release.

Police estimated the damage in the auditorium exceeded $10,000.

Police working in conjunction with U-of-R campus security were able to identify a suspect. A 22-year-old male was arrested in connection with the incident on Nov. 5.

The suspect is facing charges related to arson, disregard for human life and mischief over $5,000. He made his first court appearance on Nov. 6.

