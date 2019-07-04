22 electricians penalized after probe into cheating at Sask Polytechnic

An investigation into cheating at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic campus in Moose Jaw has led to 22 construction electricians having their journeyperson certificates cancelled or suspended.

The Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) and a third-party investigation firm found that apprentices accessed materials they should not have, including level exams and Red Seal interprovincial certification exams, according to a news release from SATCC Thursday.

"The individuals are not able to work legally in Saskatchewan as construction electricians during the suspension or cancellation periods," SATCC said.

The length of penalties issued ranges from two to six months. Anyone working in the field had their employers notified.

Those suspended will be allowed to retake their exams and reindenture after their penalty period ends, according to SATCC.

Both SATCC and Sask PolyTechnic are working to prevent academic misconduct in the future, the release said.

SATCC is videotaping all exam sittings, while senior managers will audit exams to ensure all participants follow procedure and protocol. An external investigator is now retained on contract to look into any future allegations of academic misconduct.

SATCC is also moving toward online exams with better security mechanisms, rather than paper exams.

Sask PolyTech is conducting its own internal audit on exam procedures and said an internal website has been created to help staff and students voice their concerns about academic misconduct.