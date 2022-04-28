21-year-old man arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection with Prince Albert death

Prince Albert police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thursday in connection with the death of Alex Whitehead.

The accused Prince Albert man has been charged with second degree murder.

Officers were called to a home on the the 200 Block of 13th Street E. just before 4 a.m. CST on New Year's Day for a weapons call, according to a news release. They found Whitehead, 20, with life-threatening injuries.

He later died in Victoria Hospital.

Police say no other arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The accused will make his first court appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday morning.