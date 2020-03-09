Skip to Main Content
21-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after Regina homicide
Saskatchewan

36-year-old pronounced dead last week

CBC News ·
Michael Douglas Morisette was arrested and charged March 7. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

A 21-year-old Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man last week. 

Police were called to the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, northeast of downtown, on March 5 after getting a report of an injured man. 

The man, David Anderson, was taken to to hospital. He was pronounced dead soon after. 

Police say Anderson's death was a homicide. Michael Douglas Morisette was arrested March 7 and charged with second-degree murder and breach of probation. 

Morisette is set to make his first appearance in provincial court on March 9 at 9:30 a.m. CST.

