21-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder after Regina homicide
A 21-year-old Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man last week.
36-year-old pronounced dead last week
A 21-year-old Regina man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man last week.
Police were called to the 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, northeast of downtown, on March 5 after getting a report of an injured man.
The man, David Anderson, was taken to to hospital. He was pronounced dead soon after.
Police say Anderson's death was a homicide. Michael Douglas Morisette was arrested March 7 and charged with second-degree murder and breach of probation.
Morisette is set to make his first appearance in provincial court on March 9 at 9:30 a.m. CST.