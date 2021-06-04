21 Sask. communities set or tied weather records Thursday amid heat wave sweeping province

Saskatchewan is in the midst of what is turning into a record-breaking heatwave.

Environment Canada data showed 21 communities set or tied temperature records Thursday for the date of June 3.

The hottest spot in the province was Rosetown, where the mercury hit 36.6 C and broke a record of 36 that was set in 1988.

The only other community to break 36 C was Lucky Lake, where it hit 36.3 C.

In North Battleford the temperature rose to 35.2 C, breaking a record of 34.4 C set in 1970.

Spiritwood and Yorkton also broke records set in 1970, with recorded temperatures of 33.3 C and 33.5 C respectively.

Assiniboia hit 35.9 C on Thursday, while Swift Current, Moose Jaw, Indian Head, Estevan, Regina, Kindersley and Watrous all recorded temperatures somewhere in the 35 degree C range.

Record breaking highs included:

Broadview, 33.8 C.

Coronach, 34.3 C.

Cyprus Hills, 30.6 C.

Elbow, 34.9 C.

Last Mountain Lake, 34.2 C.

Maple Creek, 34.4 C.

Rockglen, 33.1 C.

Waskesiu, 32.1 C.

Wynyard, 33 C.

Yorkton, 33.5 C.

On Friday, Environment Canada's website said a heat warning was in effect for most of southern Saskatchewan.

"A ridge of high pressure over Saskatchewan brought another day with highs and into the low to mid-thirties Thursday," the website said. "Friday and Saturday are also expected to be very hot, with temperatures near thirty. More moderate temperatures are forecast for Sunday."

Residents were encouraged to take care of themselves and check on isolated community members, friends and family. People were asked to conduct the checks over the phone to avoid face-to-face interactions and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone seeking advice related to health risks, symptoms and precautions associated to heat warnings was asked to call the 811 HealthLine.