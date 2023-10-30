Sask. Premier Scott Moe on 2023 and what's to come in the new year

It was a divisive year in Saskatchewan politics.

With 2023 drawing to a close, CBC Saskatchewan's provincial affairs reporter Adam Hunter sat down with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to talk about some of the things that made headlines in the province this year.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Adam Hunter: I know that you recently got back from Dubai. Your government paid to make that trip and set up a pavilion there. Why did you think it was necessary to have that sort of a set-up and to have a presence like that at COP?

Scott Moe: I would say it was well worth the investment.

It provided our industries and people that are employed in Saskatchewan industries — mining, in the agriculture industry, in the oil industry as well — the opportunity to not only talk about what we are producing, and how we are providing over 150 countries around the world that opportunity to aspire to the food security and energy security goals that they do aspire to, but give us the opportunity to talk about how we are actually producing it from an environmental perspective, specifically from a carbon intensity perspective.

It's something that we, in the whole conversation around climate change and sustainable production, lose at times — that we are producing, in this province, some of the — if not the most — sustainable products of its kind on Earth.

It's likely not an investment that we would have the opportunity to make each and every year at COP. We would consider it again, but it's not an every year thing.

When it comes to climate change, what are some of your concerns about the future and its effects on the province and also on the economy?

My concerns actually revolve around unrealistic policy. There is a transition that is happening globally and it's happening here in Saskatchewan as well, and I understand some of the initiatives that are being brought forward by, in our case in the federal government in Canada, I understand what the end goal is.

What bothers me, and I think what concerns me as a sub-national leader, is the unrealistic regulations that are coming into place in the meantime that are designed not to in any way lower emissions in certain industries, but are actually designed to push those industries out.

When you consider that some of those industries are the most sustainable in the world, that means that the world is going to be using a dirtier product in the future.

In just a matter of months, the province's budget projections went from a billion dollar surplus to a deficit. Why was the forecast off and is that a concern, that you could have such a wild swing like that?

It's not the first time we've seen that in Saskatchewan.

As a province that does have some reliance on natural resource pricing around the world, as we produce these products and we collect royalties off these products that do find their way around the world, we are susceptible to some degree to what happens in the natural resource pricing space, whether that be oil, egg or food products, potash, uranium, whatever that might be.

The second [reason] is actually not a cash item, but it's a funded item. That's the drought we had in southwestern Saskatchewan, which was larger than what was the average that was anticipated in the budget, which is the same as the year previous as well. We're hopeful that as we find our way through an El Nino weather pattern here that we'll find some snow as we head toward spring.

What are the pressures in health care right now and what are some of the priorities for you as far as tackling them?

I'd say first and foremost, the government is focused on outcomes, and that's why you've seen in the short term some investments that are going to provide outcomes in a much shorter order than if we traditionally looked at doing things the way we should.

I point toward some of the mammography and biopsy scans that we have purchased from a private vendor in Calgary. Some of what you'll see is some of the orthopedic surgeries happening in a private clinic, but publicly funded, in the very near future, which will open up some capacity in our public operational theatres as well.

So first we need to focus on what the outcomes are from the patient's perspective. Second, we need [health-care workers], like every other province across Canada. We're working very hard, through our health human resource plan, on adding people to the system like every other province. We've hired over 800 new grads, 400 international nursing grads added into our system, but it's still not enough.

The third thing I would say is we always need to be open — up and down the system right from the government right to the very front lines — to listening, collaborating, innovating, and where there's opportunities to offer services in a little different way, we need to be open to that.

I would point to the changing discussion year by year around mental health — and all too often subsequent addictions — and the investment that we're making starting in Saskatoon and Regina with our urgent care centres primarily focused on relieving some of the pressures that we have in our emergency rooms in our largest centres.

To enter an emergency room and to be told that you can come back next Thursday for a detox bed, that just doesn't work. We need to take those people by the hand and get them in front of the medical health professional that they need.

This fall the government called the legislature back early and invoked the notwithstanding clause over the parental rights policy. That policy has received criticism but also support. What sort of lessons do you take from that and what have you heard from people both for and against since then?

What we did was essentially bring a policy forward and standardize a policy across the school divisions and the schools in the province that was largely in place and was largely a status quo policy for years previous. We had a school division that openly changed that policy. Many others had this status quo policy written in.

Then we had what happened in Lumsden with those cards that became available to a classroom there, which I think really elevated the public discussion and elevated parents' awareness of the topic in general.

Our MLAs talk to a great many people, parents, teachers across the province. I understand and learn through the court process that there's 18 letters that were sent to the Ministry of Education, which I was not aware of at that point in time. So we would add that to the grand total, I suppose, of people that would have expressed an interest on this.

We came forward with the standardization of that policy across the school divisions. We were very clear, we said if that policy ever found a day where it wasn't going to be in effect, we would use the tools that the government had to ensure that it would be in effect. That's precisely what happened, and that's precisely what we did.

The government did listen throughout the implementation of that policy and ultimately the passing of the law in the legislature.

We all want to have the most constructive, positive learning environment, supportive learning environment, for all the kids that are attending our schools, wherever that might be in the province. As we continue to move forward on this topic or any others, we should never lose sight of what the goal is here. We might disagree on a few things as to how we actually achieve it, but we should never lose sight of where we're heading on that.

Recently, the children's advocate suggested the government needs more oversight when it comes to independent schools. The criticism has been that the government response is not as direct as what you've done with the parental rights bill. What do you say to that?

In the case of independent schools, there's a timeframe here that does have some importance, because they haven't always been funded in any way by the Government of Saskatchewan. Even today, they receive a much smaller percentage of funding than our public or our separate school system. But as that funding arrives, in whatever level it does, there does need to be increased oversight from the Ministry of Education, and I would say as that funding has arrived there has been an increase in oversight of the independent schools across the province, and that needs to continue.

I think that the conversation around more oversight from the Ministry of Education in the independent school or qualified independent school sector isn't one that is by any means off the table. Again, at the end of the day what we are aiming to do is provide the most safe and productive learning environment for our children, but also preserving the opportunity for parents to have some choices as to what type of a learning environment they're going to place their children in.

There have been a few divisive issues this year that have got a lot of attention, including a substantial protest in the legislature. What do you make of that?

I don't think it's healthy, what happened here in the legislature. We have protests all the time out front, and what happened here that actually shut down government operations for a period of time was a protest actually proceeding into the legislative chambers.

There's questions around what involvement some of the opposition MLAs may or may not have had in organizing that moving into the chambers and in an unprecedented way shutting down the operations of government. None of that is healthy.

I think it does speak to some of the uncertainty that we are seeing globally. We have a, still today, a Russian invasion of Ukraine that is happening before our very eyes and moving the lines of democracy in Eastern Europe. We have a Canadian government that has very much, I think, lessened the degree of relationship that we have with the world's largest economy in India. We have what is happening with the terrorist invasion of Hamas into Israel and the consequences that have arisen in light of that initial invasion.

We should understand that Saskatchewan is not only global in our economic touch, providing those products to so many countries around the world, but by having the the population growth and the immigration that we have experienced over the last 10 to 15 years, we very much are are global in our in our family connections as well.

At this point of the year, going into the Christmas season, I think it is incumbent for us as governments of various levels, but as individuals, to really pay attention to what we are doing to bring blessings to others.

What are we doing in providing that positive comment to someone that maybe we haven't got along with that well the last three or four months? What are we doing in lending a little bit of time to our communities, to our friends and to our family members when they most need it?

Generosity and acceptance starts at home. It starts with individuals and it spreads as quickly as divisiveness can. Maybe this is a time of year for each of us to remember that, including myself.