Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal 2021 hit and run in La Ronge: Sask. RCMP

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested and faces several charges, including manslaughter, in a hit and run that killed a man in La Ronge more than two years ago, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

RCMP were called around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 30, 2021, with a report of an injured man in a parking lot on Francis Robert Street in La Ronge, a police news release issued at the time said.

They found a 22-year-old man who was taken to hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

In an update Friday, RCMP said the man, from Sucker River, north of La Ronge, was later declared dead.

Police said their investigation determined he had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Their 2021 news release said they had recovered a blue hatchback, but were continuing to investigate.

RCMP said this week an investigation by several different police departments and detachments, including a collision reconstructionist and a forensic identification team, led to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman at a home in La Ronge on Tuesday.

The woman, who is from La Ronge, has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, operation while impaired of a motor vehicle causing death, and failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

She is set to appear in court on Feb. 1.