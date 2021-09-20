Sask. polls for the 2021 federal election have closed. Watch here for results

Saskatchewan's federal election polls have closed. Now it's time for the results.

Two years ago, the Conservative Party swept all 14 Saskatchewan seats.

The main tension point this year is whether the Conservatives will retain the monopoly, or if gaps in the armour will appear during this pandemic-themed election.

Regina-Wascana, Regina-Lewvan, Saskatoon West and Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River are ridings to watch, according to a pollster and a political science professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

Regina-Wascana, Regina-Lewvan, Saskatoon West and Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River are the ridings that look too close to call in right now, according to a pollster and a political science professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

Three of those ridings had the province's closest races in 2019:

In Saskatoon West, Conservative Brad Redekopp won 48 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP incumbent Sherri Benson, who got 40 per cent, by less than 2,900 votes.

In Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River, Conservative Gary Vidal took 42 per cent of the vote, beating NDP incumbent Georgina Jolibois (28 per cent) and Liberal candidate Tammy Cook-Searson (26 per cent).

In Regina-Wascana, Conservative Michael Kram took 49 per cent of the vote, winning by a more than 7,000-vote margin over veteran Liberal MP Ralph Goodale, who had 34 per cent.

Bernier in Saskatchewan on election night

Maxime Bernier, the leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC), ran in the Quebec riding of Beauce, but is at the Saskatoon Inn ballroom to watch the voting results unfold along with some local Saskatchewan PPC candidates.

People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier speaks on the phone in Saskatoon, where he's watching the federal election results unfold on Monday night. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Bernier's return to the province comes just over two weeks after he was egged during a campaign event at a Saskatoon hotel on Sept. 2.

"We are ready to celebrate tonight inside or outside," Bernier said in a video posted on the PPC's main Twitter account late Monday afternoon, gesturing to an outdoor stage behind him. The stage is on a field near the inn.

Most of the crowd was inside by 8 p.m. CST, with many people going without masks.

Organizers are pleading with the crowd at PPC headquarters to wear masks as per Saskatoon Inn’s policy, but most remain unmasked including PPC leader Maxime Bernier. Seats have been added and the room had to be expanded as the room is packed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Elxn44?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Elxn44</a> <a href="https://t.co/o1XxwSSeh7">pic.twitter.com/o1XxwSSeh7</a> —@MickeyDjuric

On Friday, Saskatchewan reinstated a mandate for people to wear masks in public indoor spaces.

Unlike Alberta, Saskatchewan did not bring back limits on how many people can gather indoors.

Casting votes

Asif Hussain, one of the hundreds of thousands of people expected to vote in the province, said he felt safe casting his ballot this morning at the Regina-Lewvan polling station.

"It's nice and clean," he said, adding that people were social distancing.

Brett Huber also showed up early to cast his ballot at the polling station.

He's hoping the western provinces gain more representation in Ottawa ... through a change in government.

"I want to see us bounce back from a poor economic period and start to thrive again," Huber said, after casting his ballot.

"Honestly, if nothing changes it's obviously just a waste of time," he said.