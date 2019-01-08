New Saskatchewanderer 'eager' to show off province

The 2019 Saskatchewanderer hopes to give a voice to people in Saskatchewan.

Zane Buchanan, hailing from near White City, was named the Saskatchewanderer on Tuesday.

"Along with my travel companion — my trusty dog, Stedman — I'm eager to expand on the legacy left behind by the seven unique and talented wanderers who preceded me," Buchanan said in a press release.

He said he's keen on giving a voice to the entrepreneurs, artists and communities that Saskatchewan has to offer.

Buchanan has spent time on Canada's west and east coasts pursuing his education and working in broadcasting, theatre and social media.

Tourism Saskatchewan CEO Mary Taylor-Ash said Buchanan has the right combination of personality, creative nature and skills for the role.

"He will carry on the legacy of past Saskatchewanderers with great enthusiasm," Taylor-Ash said. "We look forward to the discoveries and stories that Zane will share across social media."

The Saskatchewanderer program is a CAA-sponsored inter-ministerial partnership between Tourism Saskatchewan and the ministries of agriculture, trade and export development and parks, culture and sport.

Buchanan will be posting stories from his travels around Saskatchewan on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube along with the Saskatchewanderer blog.