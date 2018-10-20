Santa will come to town, as Regina car dealership steps up to sponsor 2018 parade

Santa Claus is coming to town after all.

Regina car dealership Wheaton Kia says it will sponsor and organize the 2018 edition of the Regina Santa Claus Parade.

"When we heard that it was cancelled, we said, 'There's no way that's going to happen,'" said sales manager Brandon Friars.

The parade had been previously organized by Southland Mall, which announced earlier this week it would not be going ahead with the parade this year.

Wheaton's general manager, Greg Gilbertson, immediately contacted the organizers and said the dealership would take over the duties, Friars said.

The parade will take place on the same date — Nov. 18, starting at at 1 p.m. — but the route, which is still being finalized, will change.

With the date fast approaching, Friars said he hopes vendors involved in prior parades will still be willing to get involved again this year.

Anyone who wishes to participate can contact organizers through Facebook.