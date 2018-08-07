Queen City Ex attendance drops for third year in a row

This year's Queen City Ex brought in 193,246 people over the long weekend, almost 10,000 less than last year.

Organizers blamed rainy weather for this year's decreased attendance. A total 13.4 mm of rain fell in Regina over the long weekend.

Numbers have dropped every year since 2015, which had a record-setting 209,436 attendees come through the gates.

Paula Kohl, a spokesperson for the Queen City Ex, said preparation for next year's event has already begun. She said the organization is focusing on getting communities beyond Regina involved.

"We're looking at ways that we can celebrate Saskatchewan, and bring other people into Regina and have them make a weekend or a couple of days out of it and enjoy everything our city has to offer," Kohl said.

Great Western Stage had strong numbers

Paula Kohl said The Great Western Stage brought in 5,000 people on each Wednesday and Friday nights. (Peter Mills/CBC)

Kohl said Wednesday and Friday nights were busy for the Great Western Stage. Wednesday featured country star Kip Moore and Friday had Burton Cummings. Kohl said 5,000 people were in attendance each of those nights.

This year introduced the ultimate fan pass, which gave attendees exclusive merchandise and seating for $25.

"It was the first year being back in the park after a couple of years of being in the Brandt Centre," Kohl said, "Just to take advantage of the beautiful park that's out there and give people that upfront experience, it was something new that we tried,"

Other acts this year included Craig Morgan, Canadian band The Arkells and The Regina Symphony Orchestra performing music by Prince and Michael Jackson.