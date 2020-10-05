20-year-old from Regina charged after hit-and-run Friday night

A 20-year-old Regina man is facing charges after a hit-and-run collision with a pedestrian.

Regina police say on Friday, Oct. 2 at about 9:45 p.m. CST, officers were called to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian at McCarthy Boulevard and 9th Avenue N.

Police say the pedestrian was struck but didn't sustain any serious injuries, while the vehicle fled the scene.

Minutes before the hit-and-run, police say a vehicle with the same description was reported to police for driving erratically in a nearby parking lot.

Police found the vehicle and the driver was inside. He was arrested without incident and taken into custody.

The 20-year-old has been charged with operating a vehicle dangerously to the public and failure to stop after an accident. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on these charges on Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m. CST.