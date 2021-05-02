2 ticketed for public health order violation in Regina

Two men were handed fines for failing to comply with the public health order by participating in an outdoor gathering larger than 10 people.

On Saturday around 2 p.m. CST, police observed about 30 people participating in the gathering on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue in Regina's downtown area.

Saskatchewan's current public health orders forbid gatherings of over 10 people, even outdoors.

The two men were handed tickets for participating in the event.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation was asked to contact the Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

More from CBC News: