2 teens charged with attempted murder after weekend shooting

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old have been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Regina on Saturday.

Police were called to the area of Eighth Avenue and Montague Street on Saturday to investigate reports of an injured person.

On scene, they found a 23-year-old man who was the victim of a shooting incident. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police investigations brought them to the 1300 block of Montague Street where the teen boys were arrested and charged. Police searched the home and found a gun and ammunition.

Both teens appeared in court Monday morning and face attempted murder using a firearm charges. They're also charged with failing to comply with a prohibition order and a disposition.