2 strains of cannabis recalled by Health Canada

Health Canada has issued a recall notice for two strains of cannabis over concerns about contaminants.

Bonify Ltd. Cherry Lime Pie and Warlock Kush, sold at three retail stores in Saskatchewan, have been recalled.

Roughly 52 combined units of the 3.5-gram packages of each strain were sold at Cannabis Co. in Regina, Spiritleaf in Moose Jaw and The Pot Shack in Saskatoon between Nov. 20 and Nov. 30.

"The recalled product may not meet some of the microbial and chemical contaminant limits as specified by the good production practices requirements of the cannabis regulations," a statement from Health Canada read.

Neither Health Canada or Bonify received any reports of adverse reactions to the recalled product. No complaints have been filed related to the product, according to Health Canada.