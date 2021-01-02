2 staff, 1 resident test positive for COVID-19 at Willow Cree Healing Lodge

The Willow Cree Healing Lodge, near Duck Lake, Sask. is reporting COVID-19 cases.

Two staff and one resident have tested positive, according to a Correctional Service of Canada news release published Thursday.

The two staff members are isolating at home and the resident is being monitored in isolation. Contact tracing is underway at the facility, and the institution's routine has been modified for health purposes.

Those who were in close contact of the symptomatic individuals are also isolating and have sought testing.

CSC is working with local public health authorities and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

"At this time [Willow Cree Healing Lodge] is not accommodating visits," the news release said.

"Decisions regarding access to the site and programs and services being provided are made in consultation with public health authorities."

Corrections employees are screened before entering institutions, and employees and inmates are given masks and face shields. Cleaning and disinfection measures have been increased.