2 stabbed, suspects flee after house gathering in Regina
Police say they were called to the 400 block of Connaught St. early Saturday
Regina police are asking for the public's help after two people were stabbed on Saturday.
They were called to a home on the 400 block of Connaught St. at around 3:25 a.m.
Police found two people who had been stabbed: a 57-year-old man and a 28-year-old female. The two were treated by paramedics.
Police say they were told there was a number of people gathered at the home when a group of women were asked to leave after a confrontation. The four women left but then harassed those inside by banging on windows and doors.
Police say when a man opened the door to get them to stop, the women rushed in and attempted to steal different items.
Police say they were told the 57-year-old was stabbed by one of the women while attempting to stop the theft. The 28-year-old was assaulted while attempting to intervene.
The four women then fled in a vehicle.
Police say the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.