2 stabbed, suspects flee after house gathering in Regina

Regina police are asking for the public's help after two people were stabbed on Saturday.

They were called to a home on the 400 block of Connaught St. at around 3:25 a.m.

Police found two people who had been stabbed: a 57-year-old man and a 28-year-old female. The two were treated by paramedics.

Police say they were told there was a number of people gathered at the home when a group of women were asked to leave after a confrontation. The four women left but then harassed those inside by banging on windows and doors.

Police say when a man opened the door to get them to stop, the women rushed in and attempted to steal different items.

Police say they were told the 57-year-old was stabbed by one of the women while attempting to stop the theft. The 28-year-old was assaulted while attempting to intervene.

The four women then fled in a vehicle.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.