2 schools in Regina close after confirmed cases of COVID-19

Two schools in Regina have closed due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Thomson Community School will be closed until Nov. 23, with remote learning starting on Nov. 12, after "several" cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to a news release sent out Monday night. The school division said it has contacted all families about the school closure.

Lakeview School is closed until further notice because of a "number" of confirmed cases, the release said, noting that school families will get more details on Nov. 10 in a letter, according to a separate release.

The school division didn't say if it was staff or students who tested positive.

Any school family and staff members who may have been in close contact with the affected individuals will be contacted by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The school division is reminding staff, students and family members to stay at home and call Heathline 811 if they show any symptoms.

Classroom closed after confirmed case

St. Matthew School has closed one of its classrooms after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed, according to a news release from Regina Catholic Schools on Monday night.

"We are working closely with Public Health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students and staff," the release said.

The school classroom will be closed until Nov. 23. Students in that classroom will be learning remotely, while all other classrooms are staying open.

The release didn't say if it was a staff member or student who tested positive.