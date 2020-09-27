2 Regina businesses named in Sask. Health Authority COVID alert
People who visited the Avonhurst Drive Western Pizza on Sept. 17 and the Golden Mile Superstore on Sept. 21 should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
People who recently visited two businesses in Regina are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, as those locations were visited by someone who was likely infectious.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said a person or persons visited the Avonhurst Drive Western Pizza on September 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The SHA's release, published Sunday morning, also said someone who was likely infectious visited the Golden Mile Superstore location on September 21 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Anyone who visited these locations is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, people should contact 811 and seek testing for COVID-19.