2 Regina businesses named in Sask. Health Authority COVID alert

People who recently visited two businesses in Regina are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, as those locations were visited by someone who was likely infectious.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said a person or persons visited the Avonhurst Drive Western Pizza on September 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The SHA's release, published Sunday morning, also said someone who was likely infectious visited the Golden Mile Superstore location on September 21 from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Anyone who visited these locations is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. If symptoms develop, people should contact 811 and seek testing for COVID-19.