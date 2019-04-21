2 people shot in east Regina
Police said the two victims were found at a business near where the shootings took place
Injuries not believed to be life-threatening
Regina police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday morning in east Regina.
Officers were sent to a business in the 1900 block of Fleet Street just after 5:00 a.m. CST.
They found two victims there with gunshot wounds and paramedics took them to hospital. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-thrreatening.
Police then learned the shootings took place outside at a different location — the 200 block of Fines Drive, just a few blocks from the business where the victims were found.
The investigation is still ongoing, but police said in a release the shootings were not random occurrences.